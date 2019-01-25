New Orleans women's apparel shop Swoon Boutique will open a Lafayette location this spring to go with the return home to Acadiana for one of its owners.

The shop will open March 30 at in a 1,400-square-foot space at 1700 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100A, across the street from Plantation Park. Natalie DeCourt Guillory and Alyssa Mansfield, both graduates of Catholic High School in New Iberia, launched a Swoon Boutique three years ago in the Lakeview area of New Orleans.

Mansfield saw a gap in the retail market there, and Guillory said she moved there to open the store with her high school friend. Guillory has since gotten married last year and moved back to Lafayette.

"We're definitely filling a gap that's in Lafayette," Guillory said. "We're looking to cater to that middle-range woman from her 20s to 50s at a moderate price point. That's currently missing in Lafayette, and I think the area will really like the clothes, shoes, handbags and other accessories we sell."