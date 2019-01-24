The Vermilion Lofts mixed use development at the corner of Johnston Street and East Vermilion Street is the start of a new housing trend that will help revitalize downtown, officials say.
The development, planned for the former location of The Leather Pouch on the southern edge of downtown, will have 24 residential units ranging from studio to two-bedroom apartments and 3,600 square feet of commercial space on the first floor that can be divided up to five times for businesses to occupy.
Architect Stephen Ortego said he and his investors believe the project is the first step for a brighter future for downtown Lafayette.
"We're just continuing the tradition of mixed use and downtown and filling it in and getting people living down here," Ortego said. "We already have people working here, but if people live here, they can walk to work, walk to all the great venues downtown for food and entertainment. We think this will help attract other businesses here, too, because a lot of people want to find places where they can live and work within walking distance."
Project investor Ravi Daggula, who came to Lafayette from India to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, is excited for the project. It's a way to make Lafayette better and continue a trend that's happening in other cities: a return of the downtown space.
"I went to Little Rock, Arkansas, in 2009 and it looked very similar to downtown Lafayette with a lot of businesses being closed and not a lot of foot traffic," Daggula said. "But then I saw Little Rock going from there to what it is now, and I thought I could help spur that change here."
Many local leaders were on hand for the groundbreaking including District 3 Councilman Pat Lewis, Lafayette Economic Development Authority President and CEO Gregg Gothreaux, Downtown Development Authority CEO Anita Begnaud and Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux.
They spoke of other development projects in the works that could lead to 182 new residential units in the downtown and adjacent areas, including 68 units planned in the redevelopment of the old federal courthouse.
"There's been a big push for a long time for a residential component for downtown because if we're going to have a vibrant downtown, you need to have residents who live downtown," Robideaux said. "This is the first project in a long time that's got the money coming and people are taking the risk on this, and I think it will be the catalyst for a lot of other projects this size."