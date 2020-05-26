Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Avoyelles: 252338, R Dugas Family LLC, May 20, Little River, Geoterre Operating, FROM SE COR OF SEC 10, GO N'LY ALG E BNDRY OF SEC 10 FOR 1460';THENCE W'LY @ RT. ANGLES FOR 260' TO SURF LOC; THENCE GO S 83 D 23' W FOR 387' TO BHL IN SEC 10.

Avoyelles: 252339, R Dugas Family LLC, May 20, Little River, Geoterre Operating, 1360' FEL & 1420' FNL OF SECTION 11-T2N-R5E.

Red River: 252337, HA RA SU56; Connie G 8-17 HC, May 19, Woodardville, GEP Haynesville LLC, 440' FNL & 2065' FEL OF SEC 8-T14N-R10W. PBHL: 230' FSL & 570' FEL OF SEC 17-T14N-R10W. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #252123-EXPIRED).

Weekly well info by parish.