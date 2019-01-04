Registration for the second annual South Louisiana Giving Day will begin Monday with meetings scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday.
Interested nonprofit organizations, churches and schools must register and attend one orientation meeting, which will be at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Groups must register online at solagivingday.org/about for the May 9 event.
SOLA Giving Day is a 24-hour, online fundraising event that begins at midnight and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. and allowed anyone to make a tax-deductible, online donation to the organization of their choice. The goal is to inspire the community to contribute as many charitable dollars as possible.
In 2018, SOLA Giving Day generated $1,095,013 to more than 130 nonprofit organizations, churches and schools who serve Acadiana.
The event is a project of Community Foundation of Acadiana, south Louisiana’s premier philanthropic organization that focuses on Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
Acadiana Business Today: Lafayette adds 1,200 jobs over 12 months; Drag Queen Story Time allowed to proceed at Lafayette library under new agreement
Lafayette added 1,200 jobs in November compared to the year before, boosting employment in the area to 202,900.
Drag Queen Story Time is apparently clear to occur at the Lafayette Public Library, albeit not in the way organizers and the library administr…
The Morgan City man behind the popular board game "Captains of the Gulf" is set to release his second board game in 2020.
What started as a dream for a couple to be their own boss has grown into two hardware stores that provide big city service without in the smal…
Registration for the second annual South Louisiana Giving Day will begin Monday with meetings scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday.