Registration for the second annual South Louisiana Giving Day will begin Monday with meetings scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday.

Interested nonprofit organizations, churches and schools must register and attend one orientation meeting, which will be at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Groups must register online at solagivingday.org/about for the May 9 event.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

SOLA Giving Day is a 24-hour, online fundraising event that begins at midnight and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. and allowed anyone to make a tax-deductible, online donation to the organization of their choice. The goal is to inspire the community to contribute as many charitable dollars as possible.

In 2018, SOLA Giving Day generated $1,095,013 to more than 130 nonprofit organizations, churches and schools who serve Acadiana.

The event is a project of Community Foundation of Acadiana, south Louisiana’s premier philanthropic organization that focuses on Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.