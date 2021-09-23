Ann Hardy, a longtime teacher and administrator in Vermilion Parish, will be one of two women to be honored with the Trailblazer Award during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards next month.

Hardy is among 10 women chosen out of over 100 nominations who will be recognized during a ceremony presented by Home Bank at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.

The Trailblazer Award acknowledges retired or semi-retired women who paved the way for future generations.

10 Acadiana leaders selected for 2021 Women Who Mean Business Awards; meet the honorees United Way of Acadiana announced its selection of honorees for the 2021 Women Who Mean Business Awards, presented by Home Bank.

Hardy began her career as a classroom teacher in 1981 and was later named elementary supervisor for the Vermilion Parish Central Office in 1997. She worked with teachers, parents and administrators for 38 years, providing materials, professional development and assistance to educators to ensure that each student received high quality instruction each day.

Hardy became a United Way board member 15 years ago and joined the efforts to engage in programs related to health, education and financial stability for every person in the community. The role chair of both the Education Vision Council and the Early Head Start Policy Council gave her a forum to share her passion for education and provide a voice for the goal of understanding that there is a need for a strong foundation system to be accessible to everyone.

Also after retirement, she joined the board of the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing and is currently vice president. She hopes to bring awareness of the rapid increase in homelessness in south Louisiana, and her goal is to foster attention to the need for stable housing for children and families.

Hardy has also been president of the Vermilion Parish Retired Teachers Association and worked on the Gold Star War Memorial Garden as a member of the Abbeville Garden Club.