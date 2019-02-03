Local business and community leaders will discuss the economic forecast for Acadiana during the The Advocate’s Acadiana Economic Outlook Summit Feb. 19.
The roundtable discussion will include representatives from different areas of the community and will focus on issues expected to to affect the region in 2019.
The event will be held at the Picard Center, 200 E. Devalcourt St., with a continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the panel discussion from 8-10 a.m.
The meeting comes after The Advocate hosted a similar event in Baton Rouge last month that was well-attended.
“Part of our mission at The Advocate is to shed light on local issues and create dialogue in the communities we serve,” Advocate president Judi Terzotis said. “This forum is an excellent opportunity to do both. Our summit in Baton Rouge sold out, and we expect to do the same in Acadiana.”
Panelists are Bill Fenstermaker, chairman and CEO of Fenstermaker; Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana; Flo Meadows, commercial Realtor with Latter and Blum; Joe Zanco, chief financial officer with Home Bank; Natalie Harder, chancellor of South Louisiana Community College; Matt Sias, owner of MSJ Insurance Agency; Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of Lafayette Economic Development Authority; Don Pierson, secretary for Louisiana Economic Development; Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana; Will LaBar, vice president of consulting services at CGI; David Callecod, president of Lafayette General Health; and University of Louisiana at Lafayette President Joe Savoie.
The goal of the summit is to provide information that gives business leaders and the public a big-picture understanding of the Acadiana economy.
“We’re in a difficult time and to help get a feel for what 2019 will bring, The Acadiana Advocate is bringing together a panel of business leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the new year,” Advocate Editor Peter Kovacs said.
Tickets for the summit can be purchased at theacadianaadvocate.com/econ2019 for $20, plus fees. The summit is sponsored by Entergy, Home Bank and Lafayette General Health.
Can't see the form below? Click here.