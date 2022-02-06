Ravi Daggula keeps a list.
If you’ve had a bad break lately and he finds out, congrats. You’ve made the list. He may call you periodically. Or remind you that your circumstances are not as bad as they seem. Often he will find a way to help.
Vera Nagy landed on his list. An Opelousas small business owner who has also been buying downtown properties there for about 30 years, she was working on the old Bodemuller’s printing shop building on Bellvue Street when one day she discovered the city posted a code violation on the door. It was a discouraging blow, she admitted, and she felt singled out because other buildings nearby were crumbling and did not have the same stickers on their doors.
But then a mutual friend connected her with Daggula. They met one morning at his Mouton Plantation bed and breakfast in Lafayette. He had such a calm presence, she recalled, and he advised her not to take it personally. That code enforcement person, he said, was taking all her energy.
Daggula matched her with his architects, and the project is back on track. Now the two are discussing ways to team up on a big project in downtown Opelousas: the old federal building that they envision as an event center.
“Ravi has been — if you want to put anything in the paper — he’s been an angel for me,” Nagy said. “I’m still kind of in awe. I usually help people out. I make a phone call, and stuff happens. I never call for myself. All of a sudden I don’t have to make a call for myself and this guy Ravi wants to meet me and help me? It just has blown my mind.”
For years known as the owner of the Mouton Plantation, Daggula is now partnering with investors to buy properties in Lafayette and using them as vehicles to help others while also spurring economic development. He and investors have bought several abandoned or underutilized properties in recent weeks, including the old House of Faith Full Gospel Church at 710 Jefferson Blvd. that he will lease to Basin Arts at a rate that, he said, will only cover the monthly note on the building.
There’s a term in the development world for what Daggula is doing: impact investing. According to Monique Boulet, CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission, it’s about investing in areas where there is built-in demand, areas that will not only give a good return on investment but also spark community revitalization and involve a sense of social responsibility.
“If you think about it, if you look at the north side, it’s a food desert,” she said. “If you invest in a grocery store, you’re going to make money because there’s a huge demand for food. The demand is built in.
“It’s that catalytic impact investing that Ravi is doing that is critical to rebuilding our downtown and our city. I think he’s one of our first examples of looking to how to change to community and build our community and not just from a personal profit perspective. He’s not doing this for charity, but he’s going about it in a way that’s really good.”
That list Daggula has? You can say it’s got properties on it, too. Lots more, including one large one downtown that he hopes to buy. He also is enamored with a famous plantation home in Iberville Parish.
One day, he said, he will return to his home country of India and leave the city that he’s called home since arriving about 20 years ago for college. He is a big believer in mentorship and empowerment. He struck a deal last week to have someone teach etiquette classes once a week at Lafayette Middle School.
“At the end of the day — and this is very important — do you want your colleagues and everyone you know to remember you as a friend?” Daggula said. “Or do you want them to remember you through your work? I am very serious about this. I want them to remember me through my work. In the next five years I want to do as much as I can do.”
How it started
Daggula’s story has a storybook start. His dad was a chicken farmer. His mother, a housewife. Yet he and his two siblings landed in the U.S. for college: his sister at NYU, his brother at Clemson.
He landed at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and got a job working for Neal Patel at the Quality Inn hotel just off the Evangeline Thruway. The job did not pay much — part of what he earned each day went to cab rides to and from work — and learned the hospitality industry.
He chose to stay in Lafayette after graduating while his friends left for bigger paychecks. His first job was systems administrator with the Vermilion Parish Library. Work often spilled over late into the evenings, which turned into late arrivals in the following mornings. He recalled how he’d often find his supervisor standing in front of his desk waiting for him to show up for work. He quit less than a year in.
Other tech jobs followed, and the local Indian community, he said, helped him significantly. He later bought convenience stores in Ruston and Monroe. But it was 2015 when he got into real estate and bought the Mouton Plantation. It wasn’t until a year or so later after meeting with Lafayette architect and developer Stephen Ortego that he discovered the potential in downtown Lafayette.
“I used to send my people to downtown, and they would come back and say, ‘Your downtown? There’s nothing there,’” Daggula said. “Stephen is the man that kind of taught me downtown and the importance of downtown. He doesn’t think like average people think, like, where’s the parking? He kind of opened my eyes.”
How it’s going
Daggula is good at motivating people to invest, Ortego said. Daggula and his group of investors, a handful of doctors, made the first big splash when they bought the old Dat Dog building on the edge of downtown for $1.645 million, and plans are to divide it into three sections with a restaurant in the front on the first floor, a lounge in the back and business offices upstairs.
Just recently the group paid $1.8 million for smaller properties outside of downtown near UL, but he expects to close on a deal to purchase the Buchanan Lofts, 403 S. Buchanan St., and is hoping to purchase a 45,000-square-foot building nearby that “might go through, it might not go through,” he said, that would be converted into a medical facility.
Daggula says he’s a big believer in downtown now and has been involved in conversations involving Lafayette Consolidated Government about improving downtown.
“He’s seen LCG put their money where their mouth is and put money toward investment and infrastructure,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority. “He’s been able to sit down and say, ‘The public is investing. Now it’s time for us to invest as well.’ I think he really gets is. He’s passionate about downtown and how important it is for Lafayette and the Acadiana region.”
The moves downtown would only raise the energy level there even more. The area had significant strides as the number of empty retail spaces along Jefferson Street reducing to just a handful. Some of the projects Daggula is looking at would be impactful to further downtown’s growth, said real estate agent Setareh Mirian-Delcambre, who along with her husband, also owns property downtown.
“Everybody is looking forward to this year downtown,” she said. “There’s a lot in the works. I think (Daggula) can do some really great things. A lot of people have been working really hard behind the scenes. We have a lot of retail shops popping up that we are all excited to support, but we still need more.”