Corinne Sprague, LAGCOE’s event and volunteer services coordinator, will become interim executive director of the organization in January, officials announced Friday.
Sprague will replace Angela Cring, who announced this week that she would step down as director after 14 years with the Lafayette-based organization, the last eight as executive director. She is scheduled to leave in January.
Board chairman Greg Stutes said the organization would miss Cring’s “personal and professional commitment to LAGCOE.” He said Sprague would remain as the interim leader until the board makes a permanent decision, perhaps in January.
“While Angela’s departure will certainly leave a void at LAGCOE, her leadership has provided a roadmap for our success and I appreciate the board of directors for entrusting me to lead in the interim,” Sprague said.