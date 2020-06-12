LHC Group names new president, CFO

Lafayette-based LHC Group promoted Joshua Proffitt to company president and hired Robert Williams as the new chief financial officer.
Proffitt, who had been CFO since April 2016, will help lead company executives and teams in operations, growth, finance, administration, legal and compliance, as well as continuing to assist financial, legal, and compliance related issues, and in the assessment, completion and integration of acquisitions and joint ventures, company officials announced Thursday.
Proffitt was hired in September 2008 as vice president, assistant general counsel and director of mergers and acquisitions before moving into other leadership roles. As CFO and treasurer, he oversaw the company’s corporate development growth efforts through acquisitions and new strategic partnership initiatives with hospitals and health systems, including playing an instrumental role in the 2017 merger with Almost Family, a move that involved over 32,000 employees, 800 locations in 35 states and annual revenue of over $2 billion.
“I have had the privilege of working closely with Josh for the past 16 years, including a few years as he served on LHC Group’s outside legal counsel team through our IPO process that began in 2004,” said Keith Myers, chairman and CEO. “Josh has always kept LHC Group’s mission and the value of our clinicians and caregivers at the forefront of decision-making.”
Williams was most recently with ChenMed, which provides primary care to seniors with complex chronic diseases, as vice president of strategic financial operations since 2017.
