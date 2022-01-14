Stuller will hold a hiring event Jan. 22 at its Lafayette headquarters as the company looks to fill over 100 openings in a number of areas with a starting hourly wage of $15.
The event will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at its offices at 302 Rue Louis XIV, and company officials hope to fill positions in manufacturing, distribution, customer service and fulfillment, company officials announced.
The Lafayette company, which is North America’s largest fine jewelry manufacturer, began a $5 million expansion effort last fall that increased capacity and efficiency to support an increased demand, according to documents filed with the Louisiana Economic Development office. The effort also resulted in the added jobs.
“Thanks to the support of our customers, the company has been able to grow over our five decades in business,” president Danny Clark said. “We’re elated that our business growth brings new jobs and careers to Acadiana. In addition, we continue to strive to be highly competitive as a company. In 2022, our starting pay rate is $15 per hour, demonstrating our commitment.”
The expansion, which will last until the end of 2022, will mean $2.5 million in additional payroll and bring the total employment to 1,415, documents show. The additions include mills, lathes, smart wax production system, 3D printers, laser welders, engravers, casters and automated robotic diamond pickers.
The company filed an advance with the state’s Enterprise Zone program, which offers companies a tax credit of either $3,500 one-time or $1,000 for each new job in addition to a rebate of state sales and use taxes on materials or 1.5% refundable investment tax credit on the total value of the capital investment.
Associates are eligible for the company's benefits package, which includes comprehensive medical, dental, and vision coverage; company-matched 401k; paid time off and eight paid holidays.
Stuller was named the top large employer of the year in Louisiana by Forbes last year.
“The secret to our success is our people,” said Jennifer East, VP of human resources. “We value our associates who strive every day to build their career through practice and experience. It is because of their efforts we were able to raise our minimum rate.”
To apply, visit stuller.com/careers.