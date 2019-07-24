FedEx will open inside a Lafayette Walmart Supercenter early next month as one of seven it plans to open inside Walmart stores in Louisiana.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based company will open a FedEx Office in the store at 2428 W. Pinhook Road that will be a full-service retail store offering packing, shipping and printing. It will also offer FedEx Express and FedEx Ground shipping and other services, and will allow customers to direct packages to be delivered to these locations for pickup, a FedEx spokesperson said.
Earlier this year, FedEx announced plans to place 500 locations inside Walmart stores.
“This strategic initiative between FedEx Office and Walmart builds on a shared goal of providing customers convenience and value so they can save both time and money,” said Brian Philips, CEO of FedEx Office. “The growth of our store network to 500 new locations brings our brand even closer to busy consumers who have told us they are seeking secure, reliable options for packing, shipping and receiving packages.”
Other locations will be in Kenner, Prairieville, Denham Springs, Marrero, the O’Neal Lane store in Baton Rouge and Gonzales.
FedEx will hire 1,500 to staff the stores with three people staffing each location, FedEx officials said.
