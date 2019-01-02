Moss Honda in Lafayette has been sold to an automotive group based in Baytown, Texas, and the name has changed to Community Honda.
Sharon Moss, owner of Moss Motors Automotive Group, said she'd been thinking of selling the dealership for a few years and decided to sell to her friends, Roger and Kim Elswick, owners of Baytown, Texas-based Community Auto Group.
"Honda dealerships are at a premium right now, so we sold when we were doing great," Moss said.
She said she feels certain the dealership will be in great hands with the Elswicks and that the sale will allow her to "move on and pursue some new things I've been mulling over."
This is Community Auto Group's first foray outside of the Baytown area.
The Elswicks, who own Toyota, Honda and Kia dealerships in Baytown, said they have been looking to grow their business outside of Texas over the past two years.
Roger Elswick said he believes Lafayette will be a good fit for their business.
"We're extremely involved in the communities we serve and I expect that to be the same in Lafayette," he said. "We look forward to serving the people of Lafayette and the surrounding areas."
All current dealership employees who wished to stay on were kept on, while Elswick said he has transfered Houma-native Tyler Gros to be the dealership's new general sales manager.
Located at 1407 Moss Street, Moss Honda was started by the late William "Billy Jack" Moss almost 40 years ago as the launching point for the Moss Automotive Group. Moss BMW and Mercedes-Benz were added in 1980 and 1981 respectively.
His widow, Sharon Moss, took over running the automotive group when her husband died in 1989.
Moss said she will be keeping Moss BMW, Mercedes-Benz of Lafayette and the Moss Pre-Owned Superstore. She said she's also considering bringing in a new dealership that hasn't been represented in the region to Lafayette.