The Kiwanis Club of Lafayette has partnered with the Lafayette Parish School System with the Rewards for Reading program to encourage more young students to read.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Brett Bayard with the Kiwanis Club said the program, which was kickstarted by a $2,500 grant from Home Bank and $1,000 from Postlewaite & Netterville, involves students earning points by participating in their school’s Accelerated Reading program and be eligible for prizes.
Prizes being awarded by Kiwanis members at each school include two bikes, four Razer scooters, and various goodie bags being provided by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Cox, Lafayette Parish library and other organizations.
Students can earn one raffle ticket every nine weeks as they meet their AR goal, which is individualized and based upon each student’s reading level. Students can earn further raffle tickets by exceeding their goals.
Prizes will be awarded in person at the elementary schools throughout May 2021 and began earlier this month at Ernest Gallet Elementary. Club leaders plan to build upon the program and continue encouraging our youngest to read.
The program was inspired by a successful program from Dawn Busters Kiwanis in Metairie that has led to improved educational outcomes.