Lafayette-based Home Bancorp, Inc. posted record net income of $8.3 million in the third quarter, up from $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2017.
Diluted earnings per share were 89 cents in the third quarter, an increase of 33 cents compared to the same period last year.
Home Bancorp is the parent company for Home Bank.
Representatives from Lafayette-based Home Bancorp, Inc., the parent company for Home Bank, celebrated its 10th anniversary as a public company…
"2018 has been a remarkable year for Home Bank thus far as we marked our third consecutive record income quarter," President and CEO John Bordelon said in a statement. "We posted loan growth of 2 percent on an annualized basis during the quarter and are seeing continuous success attracting new customers to Home Bank."
Home Bank says it is the oldest financial institution chartered in Lafayette Parish and has expanded to Baton Rouge, New Orleans and other markets in Louisiana and Mississippi. The bank has $2.1 billion in assets.
Acadiana business today: Home Bank posts record income for third straight quarter
