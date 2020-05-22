Lafayette-based Home Bancorp Inc. and subsidiary Home Bank N.A. have appointed Ann Forte Trappey, chief executive officer of Forte & Tablada Inc. in Baton Rouge, to the board of directors, effective June 1.
“Ann has earned an exceptional reputation as a business and civic leader across the Gulf South,” said John W. Bordelon, chairman, president and chief executive officer of the company and bank. “As our first Baton Rouge-based board member, she will undoubtedly help us build momentum in Louisiana’s capital region and beyond. Ann joins us at an especially pivotal time as we seek to rebuild our economy by helping our customers manage through this unprecedented environment.”
Trappey continues to work as a design engineer, along with managing the engineering and land surveying firm since 1993. She earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from LSU. She has held leadership roles in several professional and community organizations, including president of the Louisiana American Council of Engineering Companies, president of the Louisiana Engineering Foundation, chair of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, president of the Baton Rouge Rotary Club and member of the board of directors of the Public Affairs Research Council.