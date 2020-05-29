Although coronavirus restrictions in Louisiana prompted many local businesses to close temporarily, some Lafayette spots seem to have shuttered for good.

It's still too early to know the bigger impact the economic shutdown will have on Acadiana's small businesses in the months and years ahead.

The initial wave of business closures during a recession often includes those whose owners had been considering calling it quits before disaster struck, according to Gregg Gothreaux, CEO and president of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

That's what happened when the oilfield took a hit in 1986 and again in 2015.

"If you're a business owner and you've made money over the years and it's going to take much of that money to stay open, you better be sure that you're going to have the market, right?" Gothreaux said. "And so, I understand that some people may choose to call it quits or maybe retire while they're ahead. That's happening because it happens every time the economy takes a hit, whether it's 1986 or whether it's 2015."

Some Lafayette businesses have announced their closures on social media or posted signs to their storefronts. Others have gone quietly and may be considering other options, such as selling or reopening under a different model.

Here are a few businesses that have closed during the pandemic.

Don's Seafood

The downtown location of this historic local restaurant might be closed for good.

Although there hasn't been official confirmation from the restaurant owners, there has been a lot of speculation. Don's did not transition to takeout service when Louisiana restaurants closed dining rooms in mid-March, and the restaurant hasn't reopened under limited capacity during Phase 1, which went into effect May 15.

A restaurant employee wrote on social media that staff received their final paychecks and would not return to work. Some have speculated that the restaurant, which dates back to 1934, may be sold and reopened under new management.

The Johnston Street location, along with others in the state, are operated under different management than the downtown restaurant.

Dix Daiquiris

After 10 years of business, the daiquiri shop announced on May 15 that it would not reopen once bars are able to welcome customers back in.

Another concept could be moving into the space on Liberty Avenue just off of Kaliste Saloom Road.

Gus Rezende, a partner in the business, recently purchased the property, according to public land records. He later announced on social media his intention to lease the building.

Dat Dog

This New Orleans-based restaurant has officially closed the downtown Lafayette location, which opened in 2016.

The owners of Dat Dog put the Jefferson St. restaurant, bar and entertainment venue for sale in January. At that time, the plan was to leave the restaurant open until the building was sold or sell the restaurant as a franchise to a new owner.

Dat Dog, however, has closed since restaurant restrictions went into place, and a lease sign has gone up in the window of the business and draped over the sign on the front of the building. The company's website no longer lists the Lafayette location.

The property remains for sale for $2.15 million.

Wing Fingers

The brick-and-mortar location of this restaurant closed in mid-March, but the restaurant will be returning to its roots as a food truck.

Wing Fingers announced Thursday on social media the return to the food truck, which will be parked at The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St.

The menu will be limited at first, but the plan is to eventually serve the full menu.

Frenchies Modern Nail Care

The Lafayette location of a fast-growing national chain announced on social media that it would not be reopening once coronavirus restrictions eased up.

The appointment-based salon opened its first Louisiana location in River Ranch in October.

The Omni Center

The Omni Center, a special events rental facility at 227 Jefferson St. that also supported local arts and local live music, has also closed, owner Robert Guercio said Thursday.

"We were squeaking by before and looking forward to festival international," said Guercio, who also owns The Green Room bar downtown. "But after being closed so long and really needing to focus on other larger projects, we decided it’s for the best."

The business opened in 2017, according to its website.