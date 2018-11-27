Gov. John Bel Edwards will be the featured speaker for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's fall commencement at 11 a.m. Dec. 14, university officials announced Monday.
Edwards, the state’s 56th governor, helped reverse an almost decade-long trend of budget cuts during his time in office that resulted in the largest shift in revenue sources for higher education in state history, university officials said. The Louisiana Legislature hasn’t cut higher education funding for the past two years.
The governor marked the start of a special legislative session in May with an address at UL-Lafayette, which replaced the customary joint session address in the state’s capitol.
Edwards served two terms in the state House of Representatives before being elected governor. He was House minority leader for three years.
Edwards earned a degree in engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1988. He served in the U.S. Army as an Airborne Ranger on active duty and commanded a rifle company in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
After earning a law degree from LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center, he established a civil practice in hometown of Amite.
Acadiana business today: Simcoe Street corridor planning to kick off next year; Fezzo's to re-open Broussard restaurant Wednesday
Simcoe Street corridor planning project to kick off next year in Lafayette: 'It's got quite a bit of history'
The Simcoe Street corridor in Lafayette is poised to receive a major boost with city-parish government preparing to commission a plan for infr…
An overnight fire at Fezzo's Seafood, Steakhouse and Oyster Bar in Broussard has forced the restaurant to close until the middle of the week.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will be the featured speaker for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's fall commencement at 11 a.m. Dec. 14, univer…
NuLife Sciences, which moved its office from California to Lafayette last month, announced it will change its name to Gulf West Security Netwo…
Halfway through the 2018 enrollment period, 18,425 people in Louisiana have signed up for health insurance plans through the Affordable Care A…
Well permits for Nov. 17-24