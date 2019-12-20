Tabouleh Lebanese Cuisine will move to the former Bentley's space at 3546 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite D.

The restaurant, which opened in August in a 1,100-square-foot space at 3366 Verot School Road, will move to a larger location in the Tuscany Square Shopping Center early next year, owner Matthew Mikhael said. The location will also be more visible in a high-traffic area of Lafayette and will have space to seat 75 people instead of the current 16.

The restaurant will close on Sunday, he said, with the new location opening in either late January or early February.

"We are far away from everyone here...," Mikhael said. "Unfortunately, the traffic here is either going to work in Lafayette or coming home, so they aren't looking to stop to eat. Our new space will be right where all the traffic is and be 3,000 square feet. "The kitchen is as big as our entire restaurant now."

The restaurant serves traditional Lebanese cuisine from Mikhael's family recipes created by his mother and grandmother in Lebanon. Items include Sheikh El Mehshi, a stuffed eggplant dish; Sfeeha, a meat pie; kibbi, a kind of middle eastern meatloaf; and ribeye beef shawarma wraps.

Mikhael came to America in 1986 and became a manager at Domino's Pizza in 1988. He would then go into construction and start MJM Construction, however, he could never leave food behind as he would constantly cook for friends and family at special occasions.

"People would try my food and kept telling me, 'You should open a restaurant. This is so good,'" he said. "I resisted for years, but this year I finally decided to do it."

Tabouleh will hire around 10 new employees, including a small wait staff, and keep the current staff of mostly family members.