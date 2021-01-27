TJ Ribs, the popular Baton Rouge eatery that bought property in Lafayette Parish four years ago, is still interested in opening an Acadiana location, possibly in 2022.

Owner Burke Moran said the company is reopening its Prairieville location using a fast casual concept and if the concept is successful, the company will move forward on building a Carencro location within 18 months on property next to Prejean’s Restaurant.

The company first announced the Carencro location in late 2017 as part of plans to expand into the Lake Charles, Alexandria and Shreveport markets. The company bought two acres in Carencro in late 2016, land records show.

“We battled Kaliste Saloom (Road) and Ambassador (Caffery Parkway) way too may times to realizes the traffic was overwhelming,” Burke said of the location. “We love the Carencro area, and that’s why we picked that lot. Lots of action is happening in the north Lafayette area, and we want to be a part of it.”

Plans initially called for the restaurant to also include an outdoor space with a cooking area, tables and a playground. Those plans have been scrapped, Moran said.