LHC Group co-founder Ginger Myers will receive an honorary doctorate of nursing practice during the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s College of Nursing & Health Sciences’ Commencement at 12:30 p.m. Friday at The Cajundome Convention Center.
In 1994, Myers and her husband, Keith Myers, co-founded LHC Group, and she was the first nurse on staff. It was established at the urging of community leaders who – like the couple – recognized a need for greater access to health care among aging, rural residents.
She worked in a range of nursing and administrative roles in St. Landry Parish for more than two decades and was active in the opening of the first ophthalmologic surgery center and in coordinating one of the state’s first rural health clinics.
LHC Group now employs 30,000 people across 37 states and is a national provider of in-home health care services and innovations. It is a joint venture partner for more than 430 U.S. hospitals and health systems.
Last year LHC Group committed $20 million over 10 years to UL Lafayette’s College of Nursing & Health Sciences, the largest private contribution the University has ever received.
"LHC Group's generosity represents not only an historic investment in the University, it also demonstrates once again their commitment to Acadiana," UL-Lafayette president Joseph Savoie said. “This remarkable support will enable us to increase the opportunities we offer the future health professionals who are educated here.”
Earlier this year UL honored LHC Group and the Myers family’s generosity by renaming the College of Nursing & Health Sciences’ Department of Nursing as the LHC Group • Myers School of Nursing.