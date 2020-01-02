Sadie Polk, human resource manager for Samson Rope Technologies, was named Human Resource Professional of the Year by the Acadiana Society for Human Resource Management.
After being hired in 2011, Polk has brought innovative solutions that enhance the workforce and positively contribute to business outcomes, the organization announced. She has 18 years of HR experience and has enacted initiatives centered on performance management, health and wellness programs and advancing their organization’s training & development offerings.
Polk has been a volunteer leader on the board for Acadiana SHRM and is currently Diversity & Workforce Readiness director. Polk has worked on the committee to plan and operate the Diversity Job Fair, which attracted over 70 businesses and 450 jobs seekers this year. She has also led the Annual Diversity Workshop & Expo, which provides our community with meaningful education opportunities and connects them to the organizations who serve our diverse workforce within Acadiana.
“She is always eager to roll up her sleeves and help coordinate with community organizations to ensure that we have successful initiatives to help connect underserved populations to our business community," said Ryan LaGrange, who nominated Polk for the honor.
