Badger Oil founder Paul Hilliard discussed his time in the military during World War II and what the country was like then in a recent podcast with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.

You can listen to the podcast here.

Hilliard, who founded Badger Oil in Lafayette in 1955, was 17 when he enlisted in the Marines during his senior year of high school.

The United States was a different place in 1941. Coming off the heels of the Great Depression, young men and women jumped at the chance to serve their country.

Hilliard lived in Wisconsin, which was coming off of a severe drought. Days on the farm were tough and families had to sell livestock to survive. Those who entered service early in the war didn’t necessarily sacrifice, according to Hilliard, because they were paid a decent wage, supplied with clothing and food and taught discipline.

In 1940, a third of American homes had no electricity or running water, a fourth of the population lived on farms, less than 25% of American adults had a high school diploma and less than 3% had a college degree.

Hilliard was trained to be a gunner, handling machine guns in the back of Douglas SBD Dauntless (Scout Bomber by Douglas Aircraft) planes in air missions conducted in the Pacific Theatre of Operations. He flew 45 combat missions and was twice awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in addition to receiving the Air Medal with six bronze stars. This interview provides an opportunity to hear in Paul’s own words what it was like to serve.

Following his service, Hilliard earned his law degree from the University of Texas before beginning a career in the oil and gas industry. He credits the GI Bill for the opportunities it afforded him and so many other servicemen who would not have otherwise been able to obtain an education.