The owner of the former Evangeline Hotel building in downtown Lafayette extended the deadline for bids to redevelop the property another 90 days after no bids were submitted by Friday.
The Lafayette Neighborhood Economic Development Corp. is still seeking RFPs for the building, said Robyn Hamilton, LNEDC board member and chair of the real estate advisory committee. The building currently houses the Evangeline Elderly Apartments, at 302 Jefferson St., the space next door that recently housed a restaurant and a parking lot at 110 Cypress St.
The agency is looking for the best long-term use of the building amid the economic activity in the downtown area.
The agency is not interesting in selling the properties but are open to a partial ownership agreement with the developer, according to the documents. It is also open to a lease with a managing entity.
The building, which is listed as a high-density, mixed-use development, is home to 60 residents 55 and older who meet an income requirement. The agency is asking developers to “provide enhanced solutions or options, for consideration, of Evangeline current residents prior, during or after redevelopment.”