The developer behind a large residential development planned for property near the Acadiana Mall purchased the land for just under $3 million, records show.
Robert and Jordan Daigle bought a 19-acre tract along Target Loop from the Giles family and another 21 acres along Ridge Road from the Stutes family for a development that will include a mix of more than 100 homes each for purchase and for rent, land records show.
The Daigles, the developers behind the large West Village project in Scott, said the project is still in the design phase but could include rentals priced at $1,200-$2,000 a month and homes for sale priced at $165,000-$225,000. It will also feature amenities such as a fitness center, walking and jogging trails that go through both communities, a dog park and pickleball court.
Work could begin later this year and be completed by next summer, they said.
The rental properties will be part of wave of nearly 400 rental houses planned for the Lafayette area as rising interest rates on a typical mortgage and property values are expected to squeeze many would-be buyers out of the market. A developer is planning 146 single family rental houses in Youngsville, and another 110 are planned for the area just north of Milton.