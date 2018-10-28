BATON ROUGE AREA
Branden Barker, owner of Barker Property Management & Commercial Real Estate, was recognized as the Certified Property Manager of the Year by the Institute of Real Estate Management.
The award recognizes individuals in the real estate management field for their commitment to principled business practices based on the IREM code of professional ethics; advancing the real estate management industry; service excellence to clients, tenants and residents; mentoring newer agents and community service. Barker serves on the national executive committee of the IREM and is past president of the Louisiana chapter.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
The DZNE German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases within the Helmholtz Association in Bonn, Germany, recognized Dr. Nicolas Bazan, the Boyd Professor and director of the Neuroscience Center of Excellence at LSU Health New Orleans, for his work in the field of neurodegenerative diseases.
Bazan’s lab discovered elovanoids, a new class of molecules in the brain that synchronize cell-to-cell communication and neuroinflammation/immune activity in response to injury or diseases. Elovanoids are bioactive chemical messengers made from omega-3 very long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids. They are released on demand when cells are damaged or stressed.