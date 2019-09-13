New commercial
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 908 La Neuville Road, Lafayette; Montessori of Acadiana, owner; William Perkins, applicant; Acadiana Holdings LLC of Delaware, contractor; $120,000.
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 204 Fairlane Drive, Lafayette; Brett Breaux, owner; description, office and storage; NMF Architecture, applicant; BECC Enterprises LLC, contractor; $300,000.
Commercial additions/alterations
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 1724 E. Milton Ave., Lafayette; Frank's International at Timco; website error prevented access to additional information; $210,000.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 1308 Camellia Blvd., No. 200, Lafayette; Partners Property/Brent Stolzenthaler, owner; Vermilion Architects/Candace Richard, applicant; CM Miciotto & Son Inc., contractor; $26,500.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 1448 S. College Road, Lafayette; Lafayette General Hospital, owner; description, CCA Breast Center renovation; Jason Bethany, applicant; JB Mouton Inc., contractor; $986,751.
OTHER: 209 Chester St., Lafayette; Green Upholstery, owner; description, upholstery building; Howard Green/Eugene Terrance, applicant; self, contractor; $0.
RESTAURANT: 636 Albertson Parkway, Broussard; L.T.'s Seafood and Steakhouse, applicant; self, contractor; description, enclose screened-in porch; $10,000.
WAREHOUSE: 620 Moulin Road, Broussard; Ensco Warehouse No. 4, applicant; Fremin General Contractors LLC, contractor; $4,500,000.
New houses
443 Bellevue St., Lafayette; Greg Walls Building & Design; $216,000.
102 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $198,000.
104 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.
106 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $211,500.
108 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $211,500.
100 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $175,500.
209 Chester St., Lafayette; Howard Green Jr.; $40,000.
105 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.
120 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $202,500.
202 Finsbury Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $234,000.
108 Peaceful Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Chidi C Ilonya; $418,500.
300 Woodstone Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $238,500.
604 Greyford Drive, Lafayette Parish; Louisiana Classics Homebuilders Inc.; $337,500.
405 Elizabeth Ave., Lafayette; Castle Row Construction LLC; $72,000.
407 Elizabeth Ave., Lafayette; Castle Row Construction LLC; $72,000.
409 Elizabeth Ave., Lafayette; Castle Row Construction LLC; $72,000.
206 Wyatt Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $242,986.
103 Rue de la Rochelle, Broussard; Rajun Cajun Construction LLC; $384,191.