A Lafayette-based company that specializes in unmanned and autonomous marine systems has been bought by New York company.
ASV Global, which has an office in Broussard as well as the United Kingdom, was acquired by L3 Technologies and will be known as L3 ASV, according a company announcement. L3 Technologies provides global surveillance, communications and networked systems and electronic systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers.
The move enhances L3’s full spectrum of unmanned maritime capabilities, company officials said.
