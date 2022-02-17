The Staybridge Suites hotel, which was bought last year by an Iowa hospitality company, has been sold again for a $7.1 million to a Lafayette hotel group.
AAA Hotel Management Co. bought the 118-room hotel from Hawkeye Hotels, land records show. Hawkeye Hotels bought the property a year ago for $5 million from a Florida company that bought it after it had gone into foreclosure.
Hawkeye Hotels, which also owns hotels in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, upgraded the property after buying it.
AAA Hotel Management owns other hotels in Lafayette, including the Best Western Lafayette Inn, 2207 NW Evangeline Thruway, and the Comfort Suites Oil Center, 114 Rue Fernand, along with others in Opelousas and New Iberia.