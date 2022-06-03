ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Issued May 17-31

Interior alteration

MEDICAL: 111 Medical Park Drive, description, new outpatient health facility for Compass Behavioral Center of Lafayette; applicant, Poche Prouet Associates; contractor, Southwest Contractors; $2.179 million.

TOWER: 417 N. Buchanan St., description, additions to tower; applicant, Shawn Royer; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $40,000.

APARTMENTS: 326 Guilbeau Road, description, stairwell repair; applicant, Acadiana Air; contractor, Brooks Powell; $9,200.

OTHER: 2433 Cameron St., description, D&G Tire Shop; contractor, self; $20,000.

MEDICAL: 180 Castille Ave., description, Secure Patient Delivery; applicant and contractor, LK Harmon Architects; $75,000.

STORAGE: 203 Whittington Drive, description, Backyard Storage Solutions; applicant, self; $5,739.

OFFICE: 5750 Johnston St., description, fifth-floor tenant buildout for Cintas; applicant and contractor, NCM Contractors; $39,460.

MEDICAL: 4801 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, renovate office space for Our Lady of Lourdes Palliative Care; applicant and contractor, Kent Design Build; $53,212.

SHOP: 435 Ridge Road, description, remove interior walls for extra shop space; applicant and contractor, Richie Zimmerman; $20,000.

CELL TOWER: 3405 Moss St., description, construct and connect 155-foot tower; applicant, Riley Co.; contractor, Gulf Equipment Corp.; $160,000.

Commercial demolition

OFFICE: 900 St. Mary Blvd., Suite 114, description, suite demolition; applicant and contractor, Bulliard Construction; $12,000.

New construction

RETAIL: 224 St. Nazaire Road, Suite 103, Broussard; description, Batteries Plus; contractor, Magnolia Construction; $46,450.

RESTAURANT: 208 St. Nazaire Road, Broussard, description, McDonald’s restaurant; contractor, F Baham Construction; $2,112,398.84.

DRIVING RANGE: 711 St. Etienne Road, Broussard, description, St. Etienne Driving Range; contractor, FOCO Metal Buildings; $265,000.

MEDICAL: 1122 S. Bernard Road, Broussard, description, expansion to Ochsner Lafayette MRI; contractor, Kent Design Build; $1.383 million.

New residential

101 Wallace Lionel Marks Road: homeowner, $400,320.

114 Horizon Lane: TJV Construction, $175,000.

103 Finsbury Lane: Manuel Builders, $225,000.

109 Sojourner Drive: Manuel Builders, $207,090.

111 Sojourner Drive: Manuel Builders, $217,260.

101 Turfway Drive: GCB of Louisiana, $545,580.

3108 Mills St., Carencro: Beard Homes, $365,220.

101 Arabella Blvd.: Laviolette General Contractors, $855,000.

104 Abercrombie Way, Broussard: RBM Carpentry, $450,000.

205 Tennyson Drive, Broussard: Manuel Builders, $247,787.

207 Tennyson Drive, Broussard: Manuel Builders, $250,163.