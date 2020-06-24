Acadiana area McDonald’s is hiring a number of employees as part of a companywide effort to hire 260,000 this summer, company officials announced Tuesday.
MacLaff, which owns 45 McDonald’s locations in south Louisiana, has begun hiring and will continue throughout the summer, president and CEO E.J. Krampe said. The company does not have a target number of hires, he said.
The announcement came as restaurants are reopening its interior dining areas with extra precautions in place. McDonald’s has implemented nearly 50 new safety procedures to protect crew and customers, including wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures, and training for the opening of dining rooms.
“We are excited to welcome new employees to our McFamily, and we want candidates and their families to know we have one goal – to keep our people safe. We’ve put new minimum national standards and nearly 50 new processes in place in our restaurants as they continue to re-open safely and judiciously,” said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA. “Our local business owners are proud to help their communities and provide employment and educational opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people this summer.”
McDonald’s uses its Archways to Opportunity program to help recruit employees. Since being established five years ago, the program has given out more than $100 million in tuition assistance and supported more than 55,000 restaurant workers and corporate employees.