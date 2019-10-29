Saints quarterback Drew Brees toured the Surge Entertainment Center in Lafayette on Tuesday as owners target a mid-November opening date.
Brees, co-owner of the business along with Surge founder Darren Balsamo, of West Monroe, toured the building after speaking briefly with reporters at the 43,000-square-foot building at 2723 W. Pinhook Road. It’s a new concept within the Surge company and may be the first for Brees to have his name on the outside of the building.
Workers were busy finishing construction Tuesday of the business, which features a trampoline park, bowling lanes, a restaurant and batting cages.
“I know this — my wife, Brittany, and I have four kids,” Brees said. “I think it’s challenging at times to go out and eat and find a place that you know is going to cater to your kids, as well. We wanted to build something that was really fun for the entire family, has great food and has a great environment. It has something that everyone can do at the same time in one location.”
The location is in a building that originally housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket but had recently been used as Hope Alive Church. Construction has been ongoing since earlier this year after the company obtained a demolition permit with the city in January.
Brees and Balsamo have been involved in the project for some time, Brees said. A similar project will open later in West Monroe.
“This started off a few years back with just Surge Adventure Parks, which is just trampoline parks,” he said. “We really wanted to expand that to have more activities that really would be for the entire family, adults included. I haven’t been here in a few months but was getting pictures and videos as construction was going on. I’m excited to see all that’s come together.”
The building is split into thirds, with video games, trampoline areas and a ninja course on the right side. The middle will have 10 bowling lanes alongside a mural of Lafayette in capital letters with each letter containing something that signifies Lafayette, including Drew Brees holding up his son after winning the Super Bowl in the T.
It also has four VIP bowling lanes in the back of the building along with a golf simulator and a karaoke room. The full restaurant and bar has a 14-foot television mounted on the wall.
The restaurant area and the rear of the building will feature re-used wood for a decorative look, general manager Nat Belloni said. The restaurant has 100-year-old cypress boards that were once used in a barn, he said, and walls in the back of the building have 120-year-old boards that were once in a train depot.
The left side of the building will house the Marucci Clubhouse Lafayette, which will have nine batting cages, one bullpen for pitchers and a retail shop. It will also offer new products and test new innovations and membership exclusives such as 24-7 access.
The center will employ at least 130 people, Belloni said, and about 100 have been hired. It will stay open until 11 p.m. during the week, 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 p.m. Sundays, he said.
“We’ll be providing a lot of jobs for the Lafayette community, which is fantastic,” Brees said. “We love this community. There are tons of families in this community and the surrounding areas. We feel we found a really centralized location that we’ll be able to serve all the local communities.”