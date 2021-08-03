The real estate company behind two large apartment complexes near the Acadiana Mall has bought 15 acres near Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
New Orleans-based Key Real Estate, which owns the Ansley Walk Apartment Homes and the Robley Place Apartments, bought the property from DBR Properties LLC for $5.795 million, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The property is across Frem Boustany Drive from the hospital and between Meadow Farm Road and Lake Farm Road, documents show.
Efforts to reach Key Real Estate were unsuccessful.