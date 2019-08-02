Casey Hilty and her husband Bo had never seen a security line like the one they encountered at 5 a.m. before their recent flight to Atlanta.
They arrived at the Lafayette Regional Airport about an hour and 15 minutes before their 6 a.m. flight, figuring they'd have plenty of time to spare given how small the airport was and how quickly they normally moved through security. This time was different.
After waiting for more than an hour as the lone TSA agent ran bags through the checkpoint, their flight left with them still in the security line.
"I had never stood in a line like that at the airport before," Casey Hilty said. "When they announced they were closing the doors, my baggage was in the security check and I ran to the door without shoes asking them to wait for us. They didn't. There were at least 30 people behind us who also missed their flight, so it must have been a very empty flight."
Once she and her husband got their bags and shoes, the others in the line who had missed the flight had already booked the next flight for later that afternoon. The Hiltys couldn't fly out until the next morning, and they had to endure the process again.
Passengers missing flights because of long lines at security is nothing new at the Lafayette airport or other airports around the country. A Capital One survey last year indicated 14 percent of consumers have missed a flight in the previous 12 months because of long waits at the security line. That rate jumped to 28 percent among millennials.
It's an issue that gets amplified during the peak travel time of the summer months. At the Lafayette airport, passenger counts flying out of Lafayette in June were 25,040, up from the 20,634 in June 2018 and the 18,261 in June 2017. Arrivals in June were at 24,337, up from 20,358 in June 2018 and 18,275 in June 2017.
More passengers mean more missed flights.
Scheduled for a 6:30 a.m. flight in early June to Houston en route to Cabo San Lucas, Justin Breaux arrived just after 5 a.m. An hour later he wasn't halfway through the line when the airline started boarding the plane. He missed his flight to Houston, along with nearly 20 people.
"I was kind of freaking out," said Breaux, an elementary school band teacher in Lafayette Parish. "I asked one of the TSA agents if they could fast-track the people on the flight, and she looked at me like, ‘Uh, no. You’ll have to get all these people’s permission to cut the line.’ There was no way I was going to make it. I know they had 16 or 17 other people who missed that flight."
The issue of missed flights at the Lafayette airport has been a problem since late 2017, when the airlines shifted flight schedules. Up until then, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines staggered their departures with one leaving at 5:30 a.m., 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.
However, the airlines had to change their departure times, airport director Steve Picou said. United stayed at 5:30 a.m.; American Airlines now departed for Houston at 6:17 a.m.; and Delta now departed for Atlanta at 6 a.m., causing more people to converge on the small airport at the same time.
Last fall the issue was so significant that airport officials reached out to U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins to get help from the Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration for either a second security line or additional staff during peak hours.
Higgins, who flies in and out of Lafayette nearly every weekend, said he first encountered the problem in early spring 2018. He started digging into it after also receiving numerous complaints from constituents and has since been trying to find a way to alleviate the situation.
"The airlines changed their time and they have the right to do so as these things are managed at the national level for most efficient takeoff and landing," the second-term Congressman said. "But the impact on the Lafayette airport was immediately felt. You had major flights leaving within 30 minutes of each other when before they were separated by a couple of hours."
Airline schedules are governed by the airlines and the federal government, meaning there was little the airport or Higgins could do. Picou cited the older design of the airport as the main reason for having only one security line.
Relief is coming with the $90 million replacement terminal, but completion isn't expected until 2022.
"The new terminal will have two security lines with the ability to expand to three lines as demand increase," Picou said. "A shift in airline schedules and the pre-9/11 design of our existing terminal building are the primary causes for the long lines at security."
While the airport has taken on a new line management model to help the issue, a permanent solution is still a few years away. Merely adding another security line to the existing terminal is easier said than done, Higgins said. The airport must meet space and equipment requirements for the TSA to add another security line.
In order to accomplish this, the airport needs to make costly architectural changes to the existing terminal. And because it would affect the seating and gates, any changes would have to get approval from the TSA and the four airlines that operate out of Lafayette.
"I think the issue with our TSA line is they only have one line," Breaux said. "When you have TSA pre-check, that goes into the same one line. They had a bunch of people going through pre-check. It would help tremendously if they opened up two different lines."
Currently, the airport is working on a plan to alleviate the issue in the short term. When that plan will be completed and the cost are still unknown.
Until then, airport officials continue to ask passengers to arrive 90 minutes before their flights and to immediately go through security after leaving the ticket counter downstairs.
"The airport is willing to move forward, TSA is willing to move forward and so are the airlines," Higgins said. "They're trying to see what changes can be made that can be approved by everyone and what the expense would be to the airport to have one year of relief before the expansion is complete. Problems have lessened since 2018, but until then people may want to shift away from the 6 a.m. flights unless the absolutely have to until this is resolved."