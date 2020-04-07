Home sales in Acadiana ended up surpassing last year’s mark, but effects of COVID-19 on the market is expected to surface in the coming months.

The area reported 507 homes sold in March, surpassing the 499 sold in March 2019, after industry leaders were bracing for a double-digit decrease due to the effects of the coronavirus, according to analyst Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting. Sales were slightly down in Lafayette Parish, 307 sold in March compared to 312 a year ago.

Pendings and available homes for sale, however, dipped last month, an indicator of what’s ahead for a market that is still outpacing last year’s record-setting year.

“Typically, the residential real estate market is a lagging indicator of an economic downturn,” Bacque wrote. “That’s because much of the indices we use to measure the market’s performance, such as closed sales and even pending sales, are activities that actually occurred 30-60 days ago. In our current environment, that feels like years ago.”

Pending sales for March were down in Acadiana (518 vs. 544 last year) and in Lafayette Parish (325 vs. 337 last year). Also down was dollar volume ($104.6 million, vs. $112.1 million last year), data shows.

Pendings were strong up until the week of March 16 when Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered schools to close and the following when the shelter-in-place mandate was ordered, said Jim Keaty, owner of Keaty Real Estate and president of the Realtor Association of Acadiana.

In the fourth week of March pendings were down 28% compared to a year ago. The following week pendings were down 45%.

“Some people were expecting it to be a lot worst, and I’m hoping we can start to see a flattening of the curve,” Keaty said. “That’s what we’re looking for.”

Showings also dropped significantly the week of March 16, according to data from showingtime.com, and was down 50% by March 29. In the first week of April, however, showings rose up slightly, a possible indicator that the showings hit bottom.

“You’re seeing a flattening of the showings,” Keaty said. “These are people who have to move. These are the people who really don’t have a choice and they can’t put off moving. If this continues, if it’s 50% or 40% less, that will help us rebound when we get past this crisis.”

Fewer homeowners also put their properties on the market last month, down to 612 in Acadiana compared to 756 a year ago and 399 in Lafayette Parish to 475 a year ago.