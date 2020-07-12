Lafayette's bar owners have had mixed responses to Gov. John Bel Edwards' decision to shut down bars beginning Monday, but there is one thing they can agree on: It's going to be hard for their businesses to survive the months ahead.
With the mandated shutdown looming, some Lafayette bars advertised events and drink specials over the weekend in a final attempt to bring in customers and cash.
Other bar owners voluntarily closed their establishments to do their part in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus that's once again taken hold of the state and nation.
The Tap Room, which remained open, didn't see an increase in business Saturday night after the governor's announcement.
"We expected people coming out for one last hurrah, but it was kind of slow," said Anthony Gribble, assistant manager of The Tap Room. "I'm not sure if that was due to the way he kind of worded the announcement — that everything was being shut down again. I don't know if people understood we were still open through the weekend."
The River Ranch bar closed in mid-March but continued to offer food and drinks to-go, as allowed by the governor's order for bars that served food.
Business was slow, Gribble said, and there would be hours without a single order.
The Tap Room reopened with limited capacity in mid-May, as allowed during Phase 1 of Louisiana's reopening plan for bars that serve food. Customers quickly returned.
"People definitely came out in droves," Gibble said. "We did our best to maintain the capacity regulations and reduced capacity limits. Sometimes, it was a little bit difficult."
Gribble said his team will once again resume to-go-only operations on Monday. He's hoping customers will be allowed to sit at outdoor tables on the premises to consume takeout orders, something that hasn't specifically been addressed by Edwards in his new proclamation.
Likewise, Robert Guercio, partner of The Wurst Biergarten, said he's hoping the governor will reconsider the mandated closure to all bars — especially those with outdoor options.
The Wurst Biergarten operates differently than most bars, with 100% of operations happening in an open-air, outdoor space. Tables can seat a maximum of eight people and are spaced to allow for social distancing.
The bar voluntarily discontinued live entertainment after reopening at the end of May to ensure people didn't take unnecessary risks.
"We should be working very hard to keep these businesses open," Guercio said. "They serve a vital role for people to be able to socialize with each other. People are getting lonely. They're getting cabin fever. We need to help these businesses adapt, not just shut them down and use a blanket approach. Help them adapt. Be surgical. Use a scalpel instead of a bludgeon."
Public health experts have consistently said outdoor environments are safer than indoor ones. It's why Louisiana restaurants were able to allow outdoor dining before reopening their indoor dining rooms and why gatherings have less restrictions outdoors than indoors.
Asking bars to close again so soon after reopening, Guercio said, is like someone paying off student debt then having to take out another student loan immediately without receiving additional education in exchange.
"Times are tough," he said. "We got to do it to keep businesses alive. We're asking them to go deeper and deeper into debt."
Some bar owners are concerned their employees will either accept jobs in a different industry or will struggle to pay their bills as expanded emergency unemployment benefits come to an end.
The uncertainty has been most frustrating for many.
If a bar is destroyed by a hurricane, the business owner can rebuild it and reopen in six months, said Mark Falgout, who owns Blue Moon Saloon. It's difficult but doable. Repeat shutdowns aren't.
"This is kind of a worst-case scenario," Falgout said. "I was in favor of keeping everything closed until further into June so we could nip this in the bud and reopen responsibly."
Falgout closed Blue Moon Saloon, an outdoor bar known for live music, in mid-March and did not reopen under Phase 2 guidelines on June 5 that would have allowed the bar to operate under reduced capacity.
An uptick in new coronavirus cases in the Acadiana region is what led to him to keep the business closed.
"We could have opened, but we made the conscious decision not to open because we didn't want to contribute to the spread of cases," Falgout said. "We held off with the hopes that we'd be able to reopen in a responsible way and continue to build instead of opening and shutting back down."
Berry Kemp, owner of Artmosphere Bistro, also voluntarily closed as cases increased.
The bar closed in mid-March and reopened May 15 during Phase 1, which allowed reduced capacity for bars that serve food.
Even though Artmosphere has a large outdoor seating area, Kemp opted to close the bar again June 26 when the number of confirmed coronavirus cases began increasing sharply in Acadiana.
"I think, sadly, if we would have just done what we were supposed to do and been more stringent, the virus wouldn't have gone away, but we could have contained it and been a lot further along than we are today," Kemp said. "I think we're doing the right thing right now, closing the bars. It's not a popular thing to say, but if we could just do the right thing and get over this hump, we'd be over it."
Kemp is working through the details of curbside to-go service, which is allowed under the governor's new guidelines. She's hoping to start serving drive-thru daiquiris.
Falgout and Guercio said to-go operations aren't a viable options for their businesses.
"Curbside service doesn't work," Guercio said. "That's for restaurants, which can maybe break even or maybe make enough to pay the bills. It just doesn't work for anybody in the bar industry."