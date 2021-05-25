Waitr has formed a partnership with longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the on-demand food ordering and delivery service announced Tuesday morning.

Brees, who became an original investor in 2017, will boost Waitr’s relationship with its restaurant partners and continue his work strengthening ties with local communities, Waitr announced. Brees is already an investor in several restaurants, including the sports-themed Walk-Ons Bistreaux & Bar, Baton Rouge-based Small Sliders and several Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Louisiana.

“I have always been a fan of the Louisiana-based Waitr brand and believe strongly in their team,” Brees said. “I’m excited to be back on board and looking forward to doing my part to help Waitr continue to grow throughout the country.”

Brees has also appeared in a television commercial for Waitr in which he was a driver and has participated in the company’s community initiatives, including the Share Thanksgiving program that provides free Thanksgiving meals.

Waitr has been active in community engagement and relief program during the pandemic and the hurricanes that hit southwest Louisiana last year. The company continues to report higher revenues, including $50.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, which was up 15% from a year ago.

“Drew has a tremendous amount of business experience, an equally impressive amount of restaurant experience and, just as important, a caring spirit,” Waitr chairman and CEO ]Carl Grimstad. “There is no better person to partner with when you’re talking about serving the Louisiana community.”

Waitr signed a deal in March to acquire a competitor in Florida, Delivery Dudes, for $23 million.