Serenity MedAesthetics, a 4,500-square-foot medical health spa owned by an emergency room doctor and run by a nurse practitioner, will open Oct. 18 at 1809 Chemin Metairie in Youngsville.
Owner Dr. Lee Lenahan wanted to start the business because after years working in the ER and dealing with the stress and pain and sadness that can come with the work, he wanted to start something that can bring people relaxation and happiness.
"When you work in the emergency department every day, it can be stressful for everyone and can be unhappy," he said. "I want this to be a happy place where people can enjoy their stay. I wanted a change of pace."
The spa offers traditional treatments like facials and massages along with state-of-the-art SPLENDOR X laser hair removal, RF micro needling and injectable treatments.
Acadiana Business Today: Downtown eatery Johnson's Boucaniere to undergo renovations, enclose porch; Study: Lafayette's deficient roads cost average motorist $2,100 annually
Downtown Lafayette's spot for prairie-style boudin, home-style lunches and smoked meats will get a face lift as the owners of Johnson's Boucan…
Driving on Lafayette's crumbling, congested roads costs the average motorist around $2,100 annually, according to a new study from a Washingto…
Invited guests came Tuesday afternoon to check out the new grocery store before the official opening Wednesday morning.
Serenity MedAesthetics, a 4,500-square-foot medical health spa owned by an emergency room doctor and run by a nurse practitioner, will open Oc…
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Cross Culture: There's more than enough women in Cajun and Creole music history to fill a day's symposium at Festival Acadiens et Creoles
I got to a friend’s house later than expected for dinner Tuesday evening because I was having a tough time with my column. In general, I told …