Serenity MedAesthetics, a 4,500-square-foot medical health spa owned by an emergency room doctor and run by a nurse practitioner, will open Oct. 18 at 1809 Chemin Metairie in Youngsville.

Owner Dr. Lee Lenahan wanted to start the business because after years working in the ER and dealing with the stress and pain and sadness that can come with the work, he wanted to start something that can bring people relaxation and happiness.

"When you work in the emergency department every day, it can be stressful for everyone and can be unhappy," he said. "I want this to be a happy place where people can enjoy their stay. I wanted a change of pace."

The spa offers traditional treatments like facials and massages along with state-of-the-art SPLENDOR X laser hair removal, RF micro needling and injectable treatments.