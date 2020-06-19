Commercial additions/alterations
Restaurant: 114 Meadow Farm Road, 110, Lafayette; Zero Degrees, Owner; Jeremy Lail, Applicant; Lail Construction LLC, Contractor; $115,000.
Office Building: 922 W. Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette; Huval & Associates Inc., Owner; Description, Temporary Office Building; Nash Romero, Applicant; Self. Contractor; $13,000.
Other: 409 Lee Ave., Lafayette; Keith Mouton, Owner; Description, Commercial Re-Roof; Ace Roofing, Applicant And Contractor; $32,600.
General Retail: 203 Guilbeau Road, Lafayette; Delta World Tire Service; Website Error Prevented Access To Additional Information; $5,000.
Warehouse/Shop: 301-303 Breakwater Drive, Lafayette; James Dupuis, Owner; Description, Johnson Controls Remodel; Kishbaugh Construction Inc., Applicant And Contractor; $50,000.
Office Building: 425 Settlers Trace Blvd., Lafayette; Mark Landry, Owner; Description, Byron Energy Office Expansion; Whlc Architecture, Applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, Contractor; $46,882.
General Retail: 200 Louisiana Ave., 200 and 200A, Lafayette; Crawfish Express/B&D Tire, Owner; Description, emergency repairs, commercial re-roof; Kham Tanh, Applicant; Self, Contractor; $0.
New Houses
104 Sonoma Way, Lafayette; Braniff Construction; $616,500.
202 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction Llc; $234,000.
123 Psalm Court, Youngsville; Jake Dugas; $35,890.
311 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $238,500.
417 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $184,000.
101 Tours St., Lafayette; Brian S. Guidry Inc.; $355,500.
413 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $315,000.
201 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $216,000.
119 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
117 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.
115 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $319,500.
105 Rambling Rose Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $202,500.
112 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
115 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $225,000.
117 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $220,500.
119 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $256,500.
121 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $234,000.
504 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.
112 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $175,500.
115 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $180,000.
108 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; Jeff Wood Construction L L C; $468,000.
201 Kingfisher Drive, Lafayette; Gerardo De Leon; $472,000.
904 Deer Meadow Blvd., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $289,917.
116 Chloe St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $208,426.
118 Chloe St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $287,690.
123 Chloe St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $206,689.
125 Chloe St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $207,849.