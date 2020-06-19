Commercial additions/alterations

Restaurant: 114 Meadow Farm Road, 110, Lafayette; Zero Degrees, Owner; Jeremy Lail, Applicant; Lail Construction LLC, Contractor; $115,000.

Office Building: 922 W. Pont Des Mouton Road, Lafayette; Huval & Associates Inc., Owner; Description, Temporary Office Building; Nash Romero, Applicant; Self. Contractor; $13,000.

Other: 409 Lee Ave., Lafayette; Keith Mouton, Owner; Description, Commercial Re-Roof; Ace Roofing, Applicant And Contractor; $32,600.

General Retail: 203 Guilbeau Road, Lafayette; Delta World Tire Service; Website Error Prevented Access To Additional Information; $5,000.

Warehouse/Shop: 301-303 Breakwater Drive, Lafayette; James Dupuis, Owner; Description, Johnson Controls Remodel; Kishbaugh Construction Inc., Applicant And Contractor; $50,000.

Office Building: 425 Settlers Trace Blvd., Lafayette; Mark Landry, Owner; Description, Byron Energy Office Expansion; Whlc Architecture, Applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, Contractor; $46,882.

General Retail: 200 Louisiana Ave., 200 and 200A, Lafayette; Crawfish Express/B&D Tire, Owner; Description, emergency repairs, commercial re-roof; Kham Tanh, Applicant; Self, Contractor; $0.

New Houses

104 Sonoma Way, Lafayette; Braniff Construction; $616,500.

202 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction Llc; $234,000.

123 Psalm Court, Youngsville; Jake Dugas; $35,890.

311 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $238,500.

417 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $184,000.

101 Tours St., Lafayette; Brian S. Guidry Inc.; $355,500.

413 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $315,000.

201 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $216,000.

119 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

117 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.

115 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $319,500.

105 Rambling Rose Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $202,500.

112 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

115 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $225,000.

117 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $220,500.

119 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $256,500.

121 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $234,000.

504 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.

112 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $175,500.

115 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $180,000.

108 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; Jeff Wood Construction L L C; $468,000.

201 Kingfisher Drive, Lafayette; Gerardo De Leon; $472,000.

904 Deer Meadow Blvd., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $289,917.

116 Chloe St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $208,426.

118 Chloe St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $287,690.

123 Chloe St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $206,689.

125 Chloe St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $207,849.

