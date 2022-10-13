National grocer Albertsons, which has three stores in Lafayette and another in Broussard, is in negotiations to merge with grocery giant Kroger to form what could be an industry powerhouse, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The deal could involve thousands of stores around the country and establish the company as one of the largest employers in the U.S. The two companies are in discussions and could announce a deal this week, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Any merger would likely be subject to a deep antitrust review, particularly since the two companies are in many of the same markets, the paper reported.
It's not known if any stores would be rebranded as a result of a merger.
Kroger reported $34.6 billion in sales in the second quarter, up from the $31.7 billion from a year ago. Excluding fuel, sales were up 5.2% from a year ago.
Albertsons reported $23.3 billion in sales in the first quarter, its most recent to report, which was up from $21.3 billion from a year ago.
Kroger has stores in Lake Charles, Sulphur, Alexandria and Shreveport.