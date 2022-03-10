Anne Falgout, executive director of Vermilion Economic Development Alliance, will leave that position to take a communications role at South Louisiana Community College.
The Vermilion Parish native will become director of strategic communications at SLCC on March 21. She will replace Christine Payton, who took a spokesperson’s role in the office of Ramesh Kolluru, vice president for research, innovation and economic development at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in January.
Falgout has worked in economic development for two decades, the past seven years in Vermilion Parish. She was the first executive director for the Economic Development Alliance.
She has served on the One Acadiana Board of Directors, on the Leadership Vermilion Alumni Association, has been a board member for United Way of Acadiana and the Vermilion Arts Council, among a host of other community roles.
A graduate of UL Lafayette, she was a graduate of the Leadership Lafayette Class XXII and the third class of Leadership Vermilion. She was a 2013 honoree of 20 Under 40: Acadiana Young Leaders.
In a social media post Thursday, Falgout said the move was “bittersweet” because of her lifelong affection for her home parish. She will “step into a workforce development space” with SLCC. The community college serves nine campuses in eight parishes, including Vermilion.
“I have a long, deep relationship with higher education,” she wrote. “And now, my experience in marketing communities and initiatives will be translated into a new strategic communications plan for the South Louisiana Community College system.”