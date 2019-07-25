Melanie Jarrell, author of “Refinement of Manner: Manners, Etiquette & Elegance for the Twenty-First Century Woman,” spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.

You can listen to their conversation here.

A lifelong fan of etiquette, Jarrell discussed the important influence that her grandmother, born of French parents, played in her life as a young girl growing up in Lafayette. As the hostess of many events of a social and political nature, her grandmother exemplified the do’s and don’ts of French protocol and modeled the behavior of formal etiquette to be followed in a public setting.

Jarrell also provided an inspirational account of her love of French mannerisms and the culture’s focus on slowing down and savoring the delectable experiences in life. Lessons learned through her own experiences led her to understand that slowing down and adopting a “less is more” attitude underlies the French way of living and leads one to refine your manner and edit down selectively to enjoy and accomplish what is truly important in your life.

She advised to figure out your own mission statement and take the time to make a list of what you truly want to accomplish. The accomplishment of the impossible is possible, she noted, when you dig deep, focus on the few things that matter to you and stop wasting time on things that won’t matter a year from now or 100 years from now.