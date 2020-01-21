Women's fashion boutique Versona will move into the former Charming Charlie's space at the Acadiana Mall Feb. 13.
As one of Cato's higher in brands, Versona sells women's clothes, apparel, jewelry and accessories. They will also be running a grand opening at 10 a.m. and offer specials until Feb. 25 that will include a special swag bag with a gift card for the first 50 customers.
"Acadiana Mall provides an opportunity for Versona to attract customers by offering quality fashion apparel items, jewelry and accessories at exceptional values every day in an appealing store environment," Cato spokewoman Amy Posner said.
The store, which will be in a 7,000-square-foot space, will employ 25.
Charming Charlie's, a fashion and jewelry retailer, closed last summer when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed all its stores.
Cato, which also owns the It's Fashion brand, is coming off a struggling year in 2019. The company closed 21 stores in December as of Jan. 4 operated 1,281 stores in 31 states, down from 1,316 stores in 33 states as of Jan. 5, 2019, company officials reported.
It has currently has four stores in Louisiana, including one in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.
It's latest development at the mall, which celebrated the opening of H&M in November. Stores like Gap, Gap Kids and Banana Republic, Payless ShoeSource, Charming Charlie's and Things Remembered all shut their doors in 2019.
The Forever 21 store made an earlier list of stores the company could close, according to its October Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing. Management at the Acadiana Mall stores, however, said the store is not closing.