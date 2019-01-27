Corey Frank is president of the Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber of Commerce and is the owner of Spoken Red Pro, which specializes in public relations, planning and photography.
My family is absolutely amazing. Growing up in Opelousas, we were raised to be close-knit, loving and spiritual. My father is a plumber, and my mother is a homemaker. One of the things I learned from both of them is to keep God first and everything will fall into place. It's about discipline and love for people.
One challenge I can remember from early childhood was transitioning from one school to another. I was getting ready to go to the second grade, and my parents decided for us to move. I was just getting used to the previous school. Little did I know the transition helped me to be the man I am today with my career. My second-grade instructor, Georgia Edwards, taught me you don't have to be what everyone else wants to be. Be who you desire to be and be great at it.
I did not graduate from college. I attended a few years and felt it wasn't for me. So I pursued entrepreneurship through internship. After two to three years of internship, my heart's desire grew stronger to pursue my own business.
I began Spoken Red through a God-given vision back in 2007 as I was a blogger early that year. I was hospitalized that summer and, within the vision, God showed me my purpose for my life — helping people. It begun only as an event-planning business, which later transitioned to a photography business. Within a year, I began my annual calendar project to promote character building and began a youth outreach program, Spoken Red Juniors. Here I am 12 years later with a successful brand, Spoken Red PRO, servicing statewide as a professional services group.
It is truly an adventure serving as president. I just completed my first year in 2018 and now I am in my second year. We have two-year terms in office. When I first became a member in 2014, I started as an intern and over the years gained the leadership roles of membership director, chairman, vice president and now president. Serving as president is truly an honor and privilege, especially for young African American men in leadership. The transition was a difficult task at first, though now it is a rewarding service.
Certifications like DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) and Hudson Initiative for Louisiana have contributed to this growth among minority businesses, but there is room for more growth. We need more individuals to join forces with us and allow us to help them register through the state, complete certifications and secure procurement opportunities. There are too many business owners and entrepreneurs who don't feel the need to maximize their income. It is our duty to change this mindset.
One common issue now facing minority-owned businesses in Louisiana is economic development. Many minority-owned businesses feel competition or lack of support prevents them from being successful. That is not the case. The solution to this is to ensure value to your business with maintaining professional standards and providing room for development. Having a clear, concise vision contributes to economic development.
Our main focus for 2019 is to increase economic development. We have teamed up with the state to produce more hands-on workshops and seminars along with partnerships with employers to increase young adult employment. Our Junior Division program is in its fourth year, and we are introducing a curriculum-based entrepreneurship program free for ages 11-18. It requires an application and selection process, and the rewards are great. Serving Southwest Louisiana requires us to keep our diverse membership growing through seeking more investors and partners to contribute to our membership and community growth.