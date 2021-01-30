When the average person can point out the broken or boarded up windows in the old federal courthouse on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette, developers can point to its potential.

And just behind that four-story concrete fortress that many consider the biggest eyesore downtown is what developers say may hold the most potential. It’s the 8,0000-square-foot space that once house the Lafayette Parish Library and, more recently, AOC Community Media.

Of the three buildings involved in the old federal courthouse renovation project, that one — with its concrete walls and ceiling and the mural that still hangs over the front door from its days as home to the Lafayette Parish Libary — could be the most move-in ready space.

The only issue? Since the pandemic began, the commercial interest in the project has dwindled. Developer E.J. Krampe has plans to convert the whole project to residential, between 69 and 80 one-bedroom units.

But if a commercial tenant is interested, well....

“If anyone is interested, I will definitely take them for a tour of it,” Krampe said during a Thursday tour. “You’ve got to have a little vision of what you’re looking for, obviously, to walk in here and see it and think of what it can be. You don’t even have to take the whole space. To take something and build it new and give it this feeling would cost a fortune.”

It’s that vision that has kept this $15 million project going in the more than years that have passed since negotiations first began on the courthouse that’s been vacant and decaying for about two decades. Now that demo work is complete and the developers have been approved for a Restoration Tax Abatement for the property, work will resume in February and could be done by mid-December, Krampe said.

And it pushes downtown Lafayette to a crossroads of sorts. Can a project of this scale — the largest renovation to date as well as the largest residential development — be successful?

If so, it could move downtown to another level, said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority.

“When you see something for over 20 years the same way, sometimes we get blinders on and don’t realize that’s a huge piece of real estate that’s been vacant for a long time,” Begnaud said. “I think it shows people that we can do hard things, we can do big things. I think investors are watching this project see what happens before they make a substantial investment in downtown. I think it’ll be a catalyst.”

If anything, the project is coming at a time of some momentum downtown in regard to commercial development. Despite the economy taking a hit at the start of the pandemic, several businesses that were not restaurants opened last year downtown to complement the number of eateries, and more development is starting to spill over to streets adjacent to Jefferson, Begnaud said.

Business interest in the project has trickled up in recent months, Krampe said. The building just south of the courthouse, which once housed the police station, could have a commercial tenant when work is complete.

The residential side also has momentum. Begnaud noted the 24-unit Vermilion Lofts, which opened during the pandemic, has been at 90% occupancy.

“I think there’s some momentum as far as new businesses opening up, which is super,” said Chad Ortte, commercial real estate agent with Scout Real Estate. “Normally the rooftops come first, but it’s a little different situation.

“It’s going to be all about price point. It’s a different product on the market. We like to see it as something unique — as it is — but you have to kind of zoom out and look at Lafayette as a whole. What can somebody get for $800, $900 or $1,200 a month?”

Said Krampe: “Now that we have these buildings and we do give tours, there’s a lot more interest in it. I was trying to find unique people to put downtown. I realize the pandemic changed a lot, but if they’re out on Ambassador Caffery or out of town, they realize to attract the people they want, they need to be downtown. And they’ll be able to keep them long term.”

The residential part of the whole project will be geared toward young professionals — tech employees working downtown, students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette or even professors. None of the units will have more than one bedroom, and plans include a mid-sized swimming pool on the south side of the main building.

Remaining in the building on the second floor will be a courtroom, which will be used for mediation among local attorneys, Krampe said. The space between the courthouse and police station will be used for parking, and the space between the courthouse and the library will be made into a promenade.

“The demand for this kind of living is one bedroom,” Krampe said. “My partners have done these historical redevelopments in (larger markets). Their demand is one bedroom. The first one they did in Baton Rouge had some two- and three-bedrooms, and they never got leased. They went back and converted them.”

The project is counting on the growing number of tech workers downtown, he noted, with CGI planning to house 300 employees in the Versailles building by the end of this year to go with the growing number of employees at Perficient, which plans to house 245 workers at its Jefferson Street headquarters.

It can draw from the students and staff at the university, which Ortte pointed out can enhance not only downtown but the Lafayette’s greater urban core — downtown, UL, the Freetown neighborhood and even the Oil Center. There’s potential for collaboration there to kind of sew those neighborhoods together as development continues.

Much like developers behind the old federal courthouse, he sees potential with “this little urban nucleus that we have.”

“It was interesting to watch when the (bird) scooters rolled out a while back,” Ortte said. “You could watch on the map and see each day where the scooters spread out. They started downtown. I think that’s a really interesting perspective of how that little urban nucleus has some really good potential for pedestrian growth.”