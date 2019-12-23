The owner of the old Evangeline hotel in downtown Lafayette is seeking requests for proposals to redevelop the building and two other downtown properties it owns.
The Lafayette Neighborhood Economic Development Corp. is seeking RFPs for the building, listed as a high density, mixed-use development, at 302 Jefferson St., the space next door that once housed a restaurant and a parking lot at 110 Cypress St.
The agency is not interesting in selling the properties but are open to a partial ownership agreement with the developer, according to the documents.
The building has is home to 60 residents ages 55 and up who meet an income requirement. The agency is asking developers to “provide enhanced solutions or options, for consideration, of Evangeline current residents prior, during or after redevelopment.”
The building first opened in 1928 and was donated to the LNEDC in the early 1990s when state donated it. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1994, and Historic Renovations Inc. overhauled the building into an 85-unit apartment building for $5 million in 1995.