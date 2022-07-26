Billeaud Companies of Broussard will open GuardianStore climate controlled storage at 501 W. Fairfield Drive this week.
The business will offer short- or long-term storage and will offer a passcode entry system, 24-hour surveillance, packing and storage supplies available for purchase on-site, online bill pay and other amenities, CEO Steven Hebert said.
Billeaud Companies also has a RV and boat self-storage business at 4924 U.S. 90 East in Broussard.
The business will be located near Sabal Point, a mixed use development that will include a second location for Market Eatz and other commercial spaces.