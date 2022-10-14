Interior alterations
CAR WASH: 2213 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, expand car wash expansion for Take 5 Oil Change; applicant, Altar Group; contractor, Medder’s Construction; $100,000.
SCHOOL: 3000 W. Congress St., description, Phase 1A of replacement of Lafayette High School; applicant, ACSW Architects; contractor, The Lemoine Group; $2,624,748.
INDUSTRIAL: 101 Venture Way, description, roof recover for Cintas building; applicant and contractor, CentiMark Corp.; $397,850.
CAFE: 1212 Albertson Parkway, Suite F-1, description, renovation for Nutrition House; applicant and contractor, none listed; $3,000.
OTHER: 1137 S. Bernard Road, Suite M, description, tenant buildout; applicant, Spruce Micro; contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction; $154,000.
New commercial
None filed
Commercial demolition
None filed
New residential
212 E. LeBlanc Road: homeowner, $600,000.
404 Redfern St.: Shivers Brothers Construction, $342,630.
214 Timber Mill St.: Shivers Brothers Construction, $243,7230.
205 Bergeron Loop: homeowner, $50,000.
200 Timber Mill St.: homeowner, $363,330.
128 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $219,690.
106 Timber Mill St.: homeowner, $315,630.
130 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $210,420.
132 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $201,550.
134 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $215,640.
136 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $203,310.
135 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $205,110.
133 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $219,690.
131 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $197,460.
129 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $205,110.
127 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $215,640.
138 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $219,690.
101 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard: E.J. Rock Construction, $260,000.
307 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard: Jay Castille Construction, $300,000.
102 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard: Jay Castille Construction, $300,000.
913 Garber Road, Broussard, CJS Custom Builders, $950,000.
101 Sylvester Drive, Broussard, Shatona Berard, $372,067.