ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

CAR WASH: 2213 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, expand car wash expansion for Take 5 Oil Change; applicant, Altar Group; contractor, Medder’s Construction; $100,000.

SCHOOL: 3000 W. Congress St., description, Phase 1A of replacement of Lafayette High School; applicant, ACSW Architects; contractor, The Lemoine Group; $2,624,748.

INDUSTRIAL: 101 Venture Way, description, roof recover for Cintas building; applicant and contractor, CentiMark Corp.; $397,850.

CAFE: 1212 Albertson Parkway, Suite F-1, description, renovation for Nutrition House; applicant and contractor, none listed; $3,000.

OTHER: 1137 S. Bernard Road, Suite M, description, tenant buildout; applicant, Spruce Micro; contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction; $154,000.

New commercial

None filed

Commercial demolition

None filed

New residential

212 E. LeBlanc Road: homeowner, $600,000.

404 Redfern St.: Shivers Brothers Construction, $342,630.

214 Timber Mill St.: Shivers Brothers Construction, $243,7230.

205 Bergeron Loop: homeowner, $50,000.

200 Timber Mill St.: homeowner, $363,330.

128 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $219,690.

106 Timber Mill St.: homeowner, $315,630.

130 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $210,420.

132 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $201,550.

134 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $215,640.

136 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $203,310.

135 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $205,110.

133 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $219,690.

131 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $197,460.

129 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $205,110.

127 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $215,640.

138 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $219,690.

101 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard: E.J. Rock Construction, $260,000.

307 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard: Jay Castille Construction, $300,000.

102 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard: Jay Castille Construction, $300,000.

913 Garber Road, Broussard, CJS Custom Builders, $950,000.

101 Sylvester Drive, Broussard, Shatona Berard, $372,067.

