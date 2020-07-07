Cypress Bayou Casino in Charenton let go of 229 employees on July 1 after experiencing significant losses due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
The casino, which is owned by the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana, issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications (WARN) Act letter to state workforce officials June 25 of its staff reduction, one of several casinos to lay off a significant amount of workers related to the coronavirus.
Casinos in Louisiana were shuttered for nearly two months by emergency orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus but were allowed to reopen at limited capacity in mid-May.
The layoffs will be permanent, casino officials said.
“Our business has been severely impacted buy the virus and has had to make difficult decisions to substantially reduce operations,” HR director Linda Nezey wrote.
The reductions cover several areas of the casino, including 35 dealers, 16 banquet servers and 12 cooks.
Federal law requires large companies to give a 60-day notice prior to plant closures or mass layoffs. Casino officials, Nezey wrote, was "unable to provide a 60-day notice due to the many unforeseeable circumstances during the pandemic."
Other casinos in the state had layoffs at the end of June, including 441 at the L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles, 347 at the Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City and 197 at the Boomtown New Orleans in Harvey.
Earlier this month Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino in Opelousas let go of 246 employees as the result of losses suffered from the COVID-19 shutdown.