Walmart reached its goal of hiring 4,500 associates for its stores, clubs and distribution centers in Louisiana, store officials announced Friday.
The goal was part of a nationwide goal of hiring 200,000 associates to meet the increased demands of its stored during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company announced in March it was looking to hire full- and part-time workers for its distribution center in Opelousas. It offered positions starting at $17-18 an hour with benefits, advanced training and access to affordable college.
Employees also got bonuses on Thursday with the company handing out $3.52 million to workers statewide. The company gave out $180 million in bonuses nationwide today after handing out $365 million announced earlier this month.