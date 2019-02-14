After 20 years of offering its brunch buffet, Blue Dog Cafe will replace it with an à la carte brunch menu created by executive chef and King of Louisiana and American Seafood Ryan Trahan.
The new menu will replace Blue Dog's Sunday brunch buffet starting this weekend and will offer some of the restaurant's classics like the crawfish enchiladas and the bottomless mimosas but will also include new dishes like the Braised Short Rib Hash, Bacon Pecan Sticky Buns and owner Jacques Rodrigue's new favorite, the Great Harvest Challah French Toast.
The brunch will be 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. each Sunday.
"Ryan is so talented, but it's really hard to use the best and freshest ingredients when you're serving on a buffet banquet style," Rodrigue said. "After 20 years and all the accolades, it was a tough decision, but we feel that this à la carte menu is the way to go and will help us keep going for the next 20 years.
"The menu's changed, but we still have some of everyone's favorites. We still have live music, and it's still a great excuse to bring out the entire family and be entertained. We hope everyone will come in and be adventurous with us by trying some of these new dishes."
Also on the brunch menu will be a new cocktail menu which includes new twists on old favorites like the Clovis Marie, a Bloody Mary rimmed in crawfish boil seasoning and garnished with garlic minature corn, pearl onions and spicy green beans; and the Cold Fashioned, a cold-brew coffee with bourbon, muddle orange, cinnamon and honeysuckle liqueur.
“When it came to the development of our new brunch menu, we worked really hard to infuse every dish with the flavors that influence life in Acadiana," Trahan said, "and we’re hopeful that it will give both locals and visitors another opportunity to experience the uniqueness of south Louisiana’s food, music and art.”